From: Teresa Toth

There is a breakthrough in the case of missing Lina. Her DNA was discovered in a stolen car that was nearby at the time of her disappearance.

Strasbourg – 15-year-old Lina from Alsace has been missing for ten months. Now investigators have made a major breakthrough: They were able to locate a vehicle that was in the immediate vicinity at the time of Lina’s disappearance, according to the public prosecutor’s office in Strasbourg on Friday evening (July 26). Traces of the teenager’s DNA were found in the stolen vehicle.

The police have found traces of 15-year-old Lina in a stolen car. © Frederick Florin/dpa

Prosecutor is optimistic that latest discovery could advance the search for Lina

An investigation is now underway into the conditions under which the girl might have got into the vehicle. The public prosecutor’s office expressed optimism that this progress in the investigation could help to find Lina. The public prosecutor’s office did not provide any information about a possible arrest or a suspect. In March, several arrests were already made in the case.

On September 23rd of last year, the 15-year-old disappeared on the three-kilometer walk to the Saint-Blaise-la-Roche train station. Lina wanted to travel to Strasbourg to visit her boyfriend, but never arrived. Two witnesses reported seeing her on the way to the train station. However, investigators were able to determine that she never boarded the train. Despite extensive but so far unsuccessful searches, in which the German police were also involved at times, Lina could not be found.

Missing person case Lina: Witness statements triggered the search for various car types

Based on witness statements, investigators searched for various types of cars as part of the search. The vehicle that had now been discovered then became the focus of the investigation, although the police had not made this public until now.

Most recently, a little boy was reported missing: Hundreds of emergency services searched for days and weeks for five-year-old Arian – until he was finally found dead. Now his funeral has taken place.