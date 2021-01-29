The Investigative Committee of Belarus for Minsk confirmed the detention of singer Tima Belorusskikh with drugs. Reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

Investigators said the perpetrator was detained at a gaming club on January 6. During a personal search, 0.4 grams of hashish was found on him.

“A criminal case has been initiated against the Minsk resident under Part 1 of Article of the Criminal Code of Belarus. A measure of restraint in the form of bail was applied to him, ”the UK said in a statement.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Mash reported that the Belorusskys were detained with two kilograms of hashish. The substance was allegedly found at the artist’s home. It was alleged that the artist was placed under house arrest and could face up to five years in prison. This information was confirmed by his representative. Later, a photo of the singer’s arrest appeared on the network.

Belorusskikh himself called this information stuffing and joked that he was “pleased to wake up a star again.” He stated that he was indeed at home, but not under arrest.