Investigators Conduct Confrontation with Defendants in Simonyan Assassination Attempt Case

The investigation conducted a confrontation with a group of defendants in the case of preparing an assassination attempt on RT TV channel editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. This was reported with reference to the case materials by RIA Novosti.

“From the moment the measure of restraint was chosen, a confrontation was held between the accused,” the investigation documents state. It is separately emphasized that the defendants were preparing an assassination attempt on Ksenia Sobchak.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented assassination attempts on Simonyan and Sobchak in July 2023. It is noted that they were planned to be carried out by members of the neo-Nazi organization “Paragraph-88” on instructions from the Ukrainian special services.

Earlier it became known that the investigation of the criminal case on the attempted murder of Margarita Simonyan was completed. The participants of “Paragraph-88” have already been charged in the final version, more than ten people are involved in the case.