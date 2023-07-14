US intelligence agencies could not establish who exactly owned the cocaine found in the White House

US intelligence agencies have completed an investigation into the White House cocaine incident, but investigators have not been able to figure out how the substance appeared in the presidential residence. This is reported by the local police, writes RIA News.

“The investigation has now been closed due to lack of evidence,” the statement said.

The document also emphasizes that “no CCTV footage was found to provide evidence.”

“Without physical evidence, investigators were unable to determine which of the hundreds of visitors who passed through the lobby where cocaine was found could be considered a suspect,” the secret service explained.

Specialists also conducted a laboratory analysis of DNA and fingerprints, but he did not give results. Thus, “the secret service was unable to correlate this data with specific people.”

In early July, a white powdery substance was found in the White House library, and as a result of the analysis it turned out that it was cocaine. The discovery came to light when a firefighter from the Hazardous Materials Team spoke about it.

Then Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that after that, an increased alert was announced. An official familiar with the investigation said the amount “was small.”

At the same time, the New York Post wrote that shortly before the discovery of the powder, the President’s son Hunter Biden, known for drug and corruption scandals, was in the White House.