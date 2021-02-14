On the fact of the death of a person during the collapse of a rock at a mine in Kuzbass, a pre-investigation check is underway, according to website regional SU of the RF IC.

The incident took place last night at the Yubileinaya mine in the Novokuznetsk district. There were 98 workers in the roadway at the mining enterprise, one of them – a 33-year-old machinist – was killed.

According to preliminary information, the collapse occurred at the time the driver was carrying out work on breaking the rock mass with a combine harvester.

“At present, the circumstances of the incident are being established, the cause of death of the victim. Based on the results of the check, a procedural decision will be made, ”the department said.

TASS with reference to the Siberian Department of Rostekhnadzor, he adds that the company has created an accident commission. Production and sinking at the mine has been suspended.