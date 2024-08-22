The researchers Colombian-American Ana Maria Henao, who disappeared in Madrid last February, is being sought in the northern Italian province of Vicenza and whose husband is under arrest in the United States for his alleged involvement in the disappearance.

According to the criteria of

The search is concentrated this Thursday in the surroundings of the small municipality of Cogollo del Cengio, especially on an old road leading to a mountain area, municipal sources confirmed to Efe. So far, the search has yielded no results, the sources added.

The Spanish National Police, the Italian Police, FBI agents and other local bodies are collaborating in the operation.

Ana María Henao, missing Colombian. Photo:Social networks Share

Ana María, 40 years old, of Colombian origin, American nationality and living in Fort Lauderdale (Florida), arrived in Madrid last December seeking a break from a complex divorce process that had caused her to become depressed, for which her doctor in the United States prescribed her medication.

Her husband, David Knezevich was arrested on May 4 at Miami International Airport as the alleged perpetrator of the disappearance. The man was arrested as he arrived in Miami on a flight from Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, where he is from.

On June 3, the US court ordered the Serbian to be detained without bail.

A document signed by federal judge Tathleen Williams, to which Efe had access, determines that The trial against Knezevich, which was initially scheduled to begin on July 29, has been set for October 21 and is expected to last two weeks.

The young man’s lawyer, Kenneth Padowitz, has pointed out that his client has never set foot in Spain and that he has nothing to do with the disappearance of his wife, from whom he was separated.

Police and the FBI are searching for Ana María Knezevich this Thursday, May 30, in the area around the town of Medinacel Photo:EFE Share

The last trace of Colombian Ana María Henao

The last news that the relatives of the missing woman had about her is that I was looking for a new rental apartment with the expectation of staying in the Spanish capital for the long term.

The woman disappeared shortly after a man wearing a motorcycle helmet disabled security cameras at the Madrid apartment building where she was staying and sprayed the camera lenses with spray, according to US media.

The next day, Two of Ana Maria’s friends received separate text messages, one in English and one in Spanish, from her phone saying she was planning to go away for a few days. with a man she had just met, which aroused her suspicions.

Ana María Henao disappeared in Madrid, Spain. Photo:Prosecutor’s Office / Social networks Share

FBI investigators believe the man who sprayed the cameras and sent the messages in English and Spanish is Knezevich.

The couple ran an information technology company in South Florida and was also involved in real estate. But they were involved in a complex divorce because they could not agree on the division of the estate. While she believed they should split it equally, he wanted Henao to get a smaller percentage. Specifically, he asked for 75 percent of the estate for himself.

The spokesman for the family of the missing woman in Spain, Joaquín Amills, president of the association SOS Desaparecidos, explained that The investigation in Italy is based on the fact that the tracking of the husband’s cell phone shows that he deviated from his route during his months outside the United States.

“The Spanish National Police must be congratulated because they are not sparing any effort, but quite the opposite. In other words, they are following up on every investigation in order to find Ana María’s body,” he said in a statement to Efe.

Henao’s family in Miami, meanwhile, have called for justice for the disappearance of the 40-year-old woman, and for anyone who believes they may have any leads on the case to contact investigators.