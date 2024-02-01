Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

Despite intensive investigations, two-year-old Émile remains missing. The hope of finding him still remains.

Le Vernet – When little Émile, just two years old, disappeared without a trace on July 8, 2023 while visiting his grandparents, the French village of Le Vernet was turned upside down. What happened to the missing Émile remains unclear to this day. But the investigators don't give up.

Little Émile has been missing for seven months. He was visiting his grandparents. © Twitter/Gendarmerie Nationale

Prosecutors are still searching for missing Émile in France

Since Émile's mysterious disappearance, authorities in France have conducted numerous investigations. The family also came into the sights of the investigators. Even a concrete slab was broken up because it had been poured near the family home after Émile's disappearance. However, the efforts have so far remained fruitless and continue to fuel speculation and theories surrounding the disappearance of the boy from the village of 100 residents.

The prosecutor of Aix-en-Provence, Jean-Luc Blachon, recently commented on this Missing person case in an interview with the French television channel BFMTV: “The investigation has not stalled,” he said. He also stressed that the case was “active, even very active.”

Traces from house searches still being analyzed: search for Émile in France continues

In November, extensive house searches were carried out in six departments in France in search of Émile, including Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Bouches-du-Rhône, Alpes-Maritimes, Loire, as well as apartments and houses in western France and near Paris. Blachon explained that technical analysis is currently being carried out to determine the “numerous information.” An investigator added that they were looking for “a detail that could make the case.” “We know what we’re looking for,” he said purposefully.

Hope for clarification in the case of the missing Émile: “Maybe we missed something”

However, despite all efforts, there is still no concrete evidence. The public prosecutor was therefore self-critical: “Maybe we overlooked something. Maybe we weren't looking properly.” Blachon expressed concern “that we will not bring this case to a successful conclusion.” Nevertheless, he emphasized that it would be “a mistake not to maintain hope.” He added: “No one gave up in the investigation. There is still work to be done, not everything has been analyzed”.

Unfortunately, Émile is not the only child who is missing and has not yet been found. Other known cases are Maddie McCannwho disappeared while on vacation, and Rebecca Reuschwho suddenly could no longer be found after spending the night with her sister. (jh)

