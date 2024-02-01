Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

Press Split

Two-year-old Émile is still missing. He disappeared from a small village in France in July 2023. The investigators don't give up on finding the boy.

Le Vernet – Two-year-old Émile was visiting his grandparents when he disappeared without a trace on July 8, 2023. A crime cannot be ruled out in the French village of Le Vernet, where the toddler's grandma and grandpa come from. Seven months later, however, the investigators are not giving up.

Émile missing in Le Vernet (France): Public prosecutor speaks of an “active” case

Investigators in France have done a lot since the little boy's disappearance. Family involvement has not been ruled out either – a concrete slab near the family property that had been poured after Émile's disappearance was even broken up. However, without result. Speculation and theories still shape the everyday lives of the residents of the village, which only has a little over 100 people living in it.

Little Émile has been missing for seven months. He was visiting his grandparents. © Twitter/Gendarmerie Nationale

Now the prosecutor of Aix-en-Provence, Jean-Luc Blachon, commented on the case: “The investigation has not stalled,” he told the French television station BFMTV. He further assured that the case was “active, even very active”.

“We know what we are looking for”: Investigators are looking for the all-important “detail”

In November there were most recently large house searches in six departments, including Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Bouches-du-Rhône, Alpes-Maritimes, Loire, apartments and houses in western France and near Paris. As Blachon explains, technical analyzes are currently being carried out to link the “numerous pieces of information”. An investigator said they were looking for “a detail that could decide the case.” “We know what we’re looking for,” he explained.

The mysterious disappearance on vacation and a German under suspicion: The missing person case of Maddie McCann View photo series

Will the case still be solved? Prosecutors are worried

However, there are still no clear indications. The public prosecutor therefore also admitted: “Maybe we overlooked something. Maybe we didn't look properly.” Blachon is worried “that we won't bring this case to a successful conclusion.” Nevertheless, it would be “a mistake not to maintain hope.” He further explained: “Nobody gave up in the investigation. There is still work to be done, not everything has been analyzed.”

Émile is not the only case in which a missing child has not yet been found. The most prominent examples include Maddie McCan, who disappeared while on vacation, and Rebecca Reusch, who was suddenly untraceable after a night at her sister's.