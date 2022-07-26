Investigators are analyzing the chats on Alessia Pifferi. The goal is to reconstruct the life of a mother who left her child to die of starvation, in an empty house. And to track down the baby’s biological father.

Alessia Pifferi declared that she knows theidentity of man, but never told him he became a father. She herself would have realized that she was pregnant in the last month of pregnancy. Declaration denied by the mother and grandmother of little Diana, who instead told the investigators that she had learned of her pregnancy in the third month.

Today theautopsy on the child’s body, the results will be fundamental to establish the exact cause of death. Did Diana die of hunger, of thirst, of the heat or because of the negligence of her mother, which had been going on for a long time? The hypothesis of mistreatment was excluded from the first moment, as the coroner did not identify any signs of violence. But radiological tests will also be performed to make sure they are not there internal injuries.

Has Alessia Pifferi sedated little Diana?

Confirmations will also have to be found for another suspicion from the authorities. That is, the mother may have given her daughter a powerful anxiolytic, to keep her calm. If so, it would explain why no neighbor has heard the heartbreaking cries of a child dying of starvation.

The investigators are also listening to all of Alessia’s acquaintances, neighbors and men with whom she felt. She had met them online and was dating them in exchange for money, gifts and dinners. One of them could be the biological father of little Diana?

Even the woman’s current partner was unaware of her daughter’s abandonment. In those six days spent together, Pifferi had told him that she had left Diana at the seaside with her sister. Only after the arrest did he come to knowledge of the truth. She told the authorities about her, that the woman told him that she preferred to leave her daughter and go to him alone, so “breathed a little‘”.