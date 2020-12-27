Investigators studying the explosion in the American Nashville (Tennessee), put forward a version that the explosion was staged by a suicide bomber, the television channel reported on December 27 CNN citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

Human remains were found at the scene after the explosion. According to the FBI agent, no other suspects are currently being sought.

When asked whether the target of the attack was the damaged building of the American company AT & T, law enforcement officers did not answer, saying only that different versions of what happened were being considered. The police assured that no explosive devices were found in the area after the inspection.

It is not yet clear if the human remains belong to the victim of the explosion or to the person responsible. Fox News… A forensic medical examination was appointed.

Nashville police said a van exploded in the city center early on the morning of December 25. Three people were injured, they were taken to the hospital, their lives are not in danger. The explosion also damaged several buildings and cars.

Law enforcement officials have previously noted that the incident occurred as a result of deliberate actions.

The next day, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asked incumbent US President Donald Trump to declare an emergency after the explosion.

Searches were carried out in the house of the person who is allegedly associated with the incident. Investigators also linked the incident to suicide.