In Saratov, a case was opened against an investigator, who sent Dmitry Rubinstein, who was illegally convicted of acquiring and possessing drugs in place of his brother, to the colony. This was reported by the Region 64 news agency.

Related materials

It was established that on June 15, 2019, a 26-year-old local resident Alexander Students was detained on suspicion of drug possession at a house on Gvardeyskaya Street. At the time of his arrest, and then in the department, he introduced himself by the name of his half-brother, Dmitry Rubinstein. Thus, a case was opened against an innocent Russian under part 2 of article 228 (“Illegal possession of drugs on a large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

On July 23, 2019, Students came to the department, where he was seen by an investigator familiar with him. The officer told his colleague that the young man was impersonating another, but the investigator ignored this fact, and then personally eliminated all the contradictions in the materials of the criminal case, in particular, destroying the first interrogation protocol.

Under the name of his brother Students, he was able to receive a suspended sentence and then escape. After that, for violating the conditions of serving a suspended sentence, Rubinstein himself was sent to jail, who did not know anything about the case opened against him. After a public outcry, the forgery was revealed and the Russian was released.

The investigator was charged under part 2 of article 299 (“Bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal responsibility”) and part 3 of article 303 (“falsification of evidence in a criminal case on a serious crime”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.