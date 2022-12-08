Home page World

Exterior view of the Celtic Roman Museum in Manching. The stolen pot of gold is gone. © Lennart Preiss/dpa

A valuable gold treasure has been stolen from a museum in Manching. However, the investigators have to do without video recordings of the day of the crime. There is none.

Manching – After the gold theft in Manching, investigators cannot rely on video recordings to help them find the perpetrators. As the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) announced on Thursday, there are no pictures from the day of the crime on the hard drives seized in the museum.

The investigators had previously criticized that the camera system in the Celtic Roman Museum was “totally outdated”. According to the LKA, a working group of the special-purpose association that supports the museum should now deal with checking the security systems in the museum. The facility wants to reopen at least partially on Tuesday (December 13).

In view of the ongoing investigations, the LKA and the sponsors of the museum near Ingolstadt also offered a reward of 20,000 euros. When diving several bodies of water near the museum, police divers found two crowbars and an ammeter on Tuesday and Wednesday. It was initially unclear on Thursday whether these were related to the spectacular burglary. The investigations of the Soko “Oppidum” continued.

On November 22, strangers broke into the museum that opened in 2006 in the district of Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm and stole the 3.7-kilogram, approximately 2,000-year-old gold treasure. It consisted mainly of coins. The pure material value was estimated at 250,000 euros. The market value for the historic coins is said to be in the millions. dpa