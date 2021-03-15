Why do we take one last look at our mobile before going to sleep? Those who want to stay informed and those who send good night messages can be ruled out. A study of the John Lewis department store, in the United Kingdom, discovers that, in addition, it is the chosen moment to buy. Sales of this chain from midnight already increased by 23% in 2019 compared to the previous year and everything indicates that after the health crisis this trend will continue. “Many people end their day in front of the mobile or to the tablet relaxing and looking at clothing or technology products, for example ”, argues Eduardo Irastorza, professor of Online Marketing at the OBS Business School. The sales peaks no longer necessarily correspond to those of the opening of the physical stores. Companies like Inditex, for example, they open their sales periods on the digital channel starting at six in the afternoon the day before that of physical stores.

Confinements and mobility restrictions have more than confirmed this trend. E-commerce soared 20% last year, according to the report Global E-commerce 2020 from the consulting firm eMarketer. “The health situation has accelerated the processes that were underway, such as the digitization”, Specifies Gerard Costa, professor of Marketing in Esade. The buyers They have embraced online trading and are now more informed; they are no longer loyal to a brand; and they have become more impatient. In addition to the digital boom, the pandemic has led to previously unseen situations, such as that experienced by those who have not been affected by the effects of the crisis on the labor market, who have seen their savings increase as a result of the containment of spending due to the uncertainty, and new habits have been generated: consumers now go less frequently to make purchases for safety reasons and fill the cart more, in which fresh local products prevail.

The consumer is more digital

During the first half of 2020, 22.5 million Spaniards between 16 and 70 years of age bought online, that is, seven out of 10 Internet users, according to the Annual eCommerce study 2020, prepared by the association of advertising and communication IAB Spain.

The consumer has lost the fear of digital shopping. “It has proven that it is a safe medium, especially in segments that until now were more reluctant to buy: those who are over 45 years old,” says Irastorza. For Patricia Daimiel, CEO of NielsenIQ, this has been a giant step in the evolution of the online trading. “The change has involved all age groups. We have taught our elders to speak on Zoom with their grandchildren, but also to shop online ”, explains Daimiel, who points out the fact that, in 2020, digital sales have doubled in mass consumption, which brings together food producers and distributors.

According Pulse, the Banco Sabadell tool that allows analyzing the evolution of the recovery, precisely, the food sector is the one with the highest activity, turnover and stability in 2020, exceeding the 2019 figures, compared to the fall of other sectors such as that of the restoration or that of the hotels.

The consumer becomes a detective

Now, the buyer has at his fingertips information about the products he plans to consume, even to make comparisons and choose what interests him the most. He is much more trained, he knows better what he wants to acquire. “When a consumer wants to buy a garment and finds one that is made with cashmere, they can investigate what that fabric is and continue investigating to find out where it comes from and who produces it. You develop a detective sensitivity yourself ”, describes Irastorza.

The consumer feels more powerful

The Internet generates two-way communication between brands and consumers. They have a channel to interact with their customers, to know their demands and their needs. And in the same way, buyers have a place where brands can listen to their requests. Forums and social media they are the spaces in which this exchange of information has taken place. This type of consumer has been baptized as prosumer, an acronym formed by the words producer and consumer, since, with its actions, it influences the manufacture of products.

The term was coined by the economics visionary Alvin Toffler in his work The third wave, from 1980, in which he pointed out the changes that industrialized countries would face in order to reach a knowledge-based society. Among them he spoke of telecommuting as something fundamental in the next century and of this new type of consumer who, thanks to technology, would be able to influence the market. Originally, Toffler talked about how people could generate their own consumer products, but later he extended the concept to other applications, such as the individual generation of their own news, which today has materialized in blogs or social networks or their own softwares, something that today allows programming.

The consumer seeks comfort and speed

The simplicity of use is one of the reasons for the increase in night-time consumption through the online channel. Just swipe your finger across the screen to browse product catalogs much larger than the stock that can fit in a physical store. The consumers They seek comfort in the buying process. “Those websites that work in the most intuitive ways are the ones that succeed,” says Irastorza.

The buyer also rewards the immediacy provided by next-day delivery services such as Amazon Prime. “People ask for it at night and the next day they already have it,” says Costa. In this escalation to reduce delivery times, ultra-fast delivery services have emerged (quick commerce) in urban centers, such as Delivery Hero or Glovo —which has incorporated it to diversify its offer—. One of their advantages is that these platforms manage to provide a very agile service thanks to the use of small warehouses (dark stores) located in city centers.

The consumer is much more unfaithful

The buyer is no longer loyal to a single brand, even when you are satisfied with it. “He is much more unfaithful, he is open to trying new things because he has so many options that it is not difficult for him to make the decision,” says Irastorza. “As there is no face-to-face link with the seller, it doesn’t matter betraying him. Failing your waiter or your usual restaurant is not the same as failing a machine that has no face ”, he adds.

In addition, the consumer abandons a brand when he feels that it has failed him. And it does not come back. “He is more spiteful than ever: one does not pass. A dissatisfied person is 10 times louder on social networks than a happy person ”, he describes.

The consumer is more polarized

The pandemic has created two groups of consumers. On the one hand, those whose savings have grown and, on the other hand, those who have been affected and have seen their income reduced.

This situation is the result of unemployment figures that exceed four million unemployed for the first time in five years and an environment of uncertainty that has led to the containment of spending and the postponement of important economic decisions, which has caused the rate of savings reached historical levels of 31.1% of disposable income in the second quarter of 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

“The availability of savings is greater than ever for workers who have not lost their jobs, which is why whims are allowed, such as products deli, the highest category wines or beers; while the economically damaged households have shifted to lower-priced shopping areas, ”sums up Daimiel. A KPMG report from November 2020 pointed out that more than half of Spaniards considered that their domestic economy had worsened somewhat (42%) or much (15%), while 38% declared that it had not affected them and a 3% stated that they have improved something.

The consumer trusts the proximity

Restrictions and teleworking have changed shopping habits in physical stores. Especially in the shops of feeding. Daimiel points out that shopping has moved from weekends to weekdays, and from urban and office centers to residential settings.

Consumers also go out less to buy, but buy more each time. “The priority continues to be taking care of health, so we try to escape the crowds, which causes purchases to be better planned and to choose spaces where you can buy all the products”, describes Daimiel. Buying frequency in 2020 was 6.6% lower than the previous year, while spending grew 9.6% in mass consumption compared to 2019, according to NielsenIQ data.

Similarly, consumers have awarded fresh products, which account for a third of the basket. A phenomenon that is reflected in the rise of regional food chains such as Consum, AhorraMas or Bonpreu, which together added 14.6% of market share, eight tenths more than the previous year, to the detriment of the three distribution leaders in Spain, Mercadona, Carrefour and Dia, according to the report Distribution trends in Spain from the consulting firm Kantar.