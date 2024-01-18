Unknown people stand at Yuri Nikolov's door at night and leave threats behind. In addition, a video is being distributed with the aim of discrediting the investigative medium “Bihus.info”. Who is behind the attacks?

IThere have been several attacks on critical journalists in Ukraine in recent days. Already on Monday morning, the co-founder of the investigative portal “Nashi Hroshi” Yuri Nikolov reported that unknown people had tried to break into his apartment during the night, thereby frightening his mother. The perpetrators cursed loudly, shouted and stuck notes on the door with the words “traitor” and “provocateur” written on them.

The spicy thing about it is that footage showing the incident from the perspective of the perpetrator appeared shortly afterwards on the Telegram channel “Kartochnyj Offis”. It says that the unknown persons were military personnel who had come to “bring a summons” to the journalist. Journalists and opposition politicians consider the channel to be part of a network of channels with which the presidential office launches smear campaigns against political opponents.