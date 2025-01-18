The Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev This Friday he accused the Russian president, Vladimir Putinto order “personally” that it be spied on, kidnapped, transferred to Russian territory and ultimately murdered.

“Their plans are terrible, not only the surveillance plans, but also the kidnapping plans to take me to Moscow. They planned a horrible death because they had thought of terrible ways to kill me. The only thing that surprises me is that it seems that now it is proven that It was Putin himself who ordered all this and not a general from the Intelligence services“, he stated in statements to Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Thus, the journalist, who works for the investigative portal The Insiderhas specified that the plot against him was planned to be put into practice in December 2020just when he published the investigation into the poisoning of the dissident, now deceased, Alexei Navalny.

At the beginning of 2023, Grozev was forced to leave Vienna, where he had lived for years, in the face of the growing threat from Russia’s intelligence services. The journalist stated that the Austrian capital had become “such a dangerous place for him that he would not be able to return soon.”

His departure from the country took place after receiving a alert Intelligence on possible threats against them. He finally decided to settle in the United States, where he had moved shortly before.

The investigations carried out by Grozev’s team, in The Insiderthey concluded that at least eight workers of the Institute of Criminology of the Federal Security Service of Russia they would have been involved in the poisoning of Navalni.