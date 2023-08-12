Investigative journalism | Women and children are even fitted with trackers – A man’s “honour” is seen as brutal violence in the Helsinki region

HS went through more than a hundred restraining orders resolved in the last year. There were several cases where the threat of violence was connected to a culture of honor.

In summer In 2022, the father told his daughter that he would sell all his possessions so that he could acquire the necessary tools to kill his wife.

He swore to his son that he would not be a proper man unless he killed his mother.

The man’s anger and need for revenge stemmed from one thing only: his wife wanted a divorce.

According to district court documents, the man went so far as to call his spouse’s family in Iraq that she had remarried. According to the daughter, the father tried to get his brother-in-law to kill the woman who caused “shame” to the family. The woman herself denied that she had remarried and said the man was lying.

A week or two before the district court hearing, the woman’s son contacted her. He blamed his mother and threatened to kill her. Father’s message had been received.

HS for this article went through more than a hundred restraining order cases resolved in the district courts of the capital region in the last year. Although most of it was about violence in intimate relationships, violence related to “honor” also came to the fore.

According to the definition of the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), “honour-related violence is communal violence in which a family, clan or other community violently controls an individual, accusing them of behavior that violates norms.” According to THL, it is based on a communal, often unequal and male-dominated world of values.

Using the term “honour-related violence” makes it easier to talk about the phenomenon. It goes without saying that there is nothing honorable about violence in itself.

Honor-related violence is mostly hidden crime. Today, however, more cases of violence come to light than before, as victims are more aware of their rights and the available help.

In the domestic violence suspicions recorded in the Helsinki Police’s crime reporting system, honor-related violence is mentioned about twenty times a year. The actual amount of violence is likely many times that.

From the more than a hundred judgments passed by the HS, about ten cases emerged that had features connected to the definition of honor-related violence.

Last In recent years, efforts have been made in Finland to invest more and more in the prevention of violence against women. One part of this is the pilot group established by the Helsinki Police, whose work focuses on preventing protracted intimate partner violence and honor-related violence.

See also On the ergometer: Ronaldo's applause for Al-Nassr's victory Typically, the victims of honor-related violence are women.

Honor-related violence is mostly very similar to other intimate partner violence, says the senior constable leading the group Sirpa Koskela. Typically, it involves strong control, which can be, for example, restriction of movement.

At the center of the phenomenon is the community and adherence to its norms. Challenging the norms can result in stricter control or violence. Norms can regulate, for example, who can be in company, what must be worn and whether one can study or work, for example.

As a rule, the victims of honor-related violence are women and the perpetrator is one’s own spouse. Sometimes the perpetrator is a family member. Violence does not always go beyond threats. In the case of the family described at the beginning of the story, the district court concluded that the threat of violence was real and ordered a restraining order against the man.

Judgments among them were several cases in which clear features of honor-related violence emerged. Among other things, the victims described constant threats and maintaining control.

In one application, the woman said that she had been married to her husband for almost 20 years. There had been violence and threats during the relationship, but the situation worsened when the couple moved to Finland. The application does not indicate from which country the couple moved to Finland.

The biggest problem was the woman’s attendance at work.

The man controlled the family’s finances, and financial issues caused conflicts even before the woman was employed. According to the application, the man had threatened to attack the woman if she tried to leave the house. In the situation described by the woman to the court, the man had grabbed the woman’s clothes and hit her. The woman left her home for a shelter.

The man was ordered to have a restraining order within the family and to leave the couple’s home.

Some of the women go from one shelter to another because the home is unsafe, says the police.

One one of the most risky moments for honor-related violence is separation from a spouse.

According to Koskela, in cases that come to the police, situations where a woman strives for some kind of independence are highlighted. Breakups are the biggest risk factor, but schooling, employment, side relationships or, for younger women, dating relationships can also be places of danger.

There have been situations where women have been tried to prevent integration into Finland by means of control and, for example, they have been forbidden from going to language courses, Koskela says.

A large part of the victims are of immigrant background, but also in Finnish Roma communities and some religious communities control is recognizable.

The community is also used as a means of blackmail. For example, a woman can be threatened with exclusion if she files for a divorce.

In these situations, the victims can be left completely blank, Koskela describes. Women may go from shelter to shelter because there is no place to go home.

The work to prevent violence starts from understanding the norms of each community and building trust, says Koskela. Even if there is a threat of violence, you can’t think that the victim will just be torn from his community and saved somewhere else.

“We have to remember that those people also return to those communities,” Koskela reminds.

Building trust with all communities is not easy. In Finland, there are some ethnic and Christian communities in which the police have no information about what happens, Koskela admits.

One the woman heard in the district court said that she had repeatedly been hit, threatened and insulted by her husband.

The woman had decided to file for divorce and had gotten her own apartment. However, the man did not leave her alone, but had broken into the apartment several times. The woman said she was afraid and therefore applied for a restraining order.

According to the woman’s story, the man also followed her, took photos of her and constantly defamed her to her relatives. According to her, the man had threatened to discipline her because the matter had been taken to court.

The man denied the accusations of violence, but admitted that he had taken pictures of the woman. The explanation for the pictures was that he wanted to tell his relatives about the correct way of dressing a woman. The man also said that he called the woman because he had to defend his honor. The court ordered the man to a one-year restraining order.

Physically in addition to violence, honor-related violence is often accompanied by a wide range of different mental violence. It can be, for example, pressuring a spouse or blackmailing with the help of children. Today, digital violence plays a big role.

Koskela says that he has encountered several cases where a controlling man has placed trackers on the clothes of the victim or their children. However, simply installing a locator does not yet fulfill the hallmarks of a crime.

You can also blackmail with pictures or videos. For example, a partner can take a picture of a woman in skimpy clothes and threaten to send it to family members.

“They are things that would not be a big deal in Finnish culture, but might be for a family living elsewhere,” explains Koskela.

Threats are also carried out. The pictures alone can be enough for the family to cut ties with the victim.

Helsinki the honor-related violence prevention group established in the police is the only one of its kind in Finland. For that, we have to thank the predecessors who supported the development work and Koskela, who in his own police career has worked for years with intimate partner violence and honor-related violence.

In Koskela’s own opinion, the most effective way to prevent honor-related violence from happening is to focus on the perpetrators.

“Intervention is what is needed. We need to find out what the root cause is, and what would be the right ways to solve it.”

At the same time, Koskela reminds that men who commit violence rarely act in a vacuum either. Their actions may be motivated by family or community pressure.

The control can be seen, for example, by installing locators on a woman’s or child’s clothes.

When helping, you have to use wisdom and try to understand the victim, the perpetrator as well as their environment, Koskela reminds. In practice, this requires thinking about measures to make your own community safe.

“The customers themselves say that even though the situation is toxic, it’s still about family.”

You can apply for help here Women’s line The helpline is available at 0800 02400 Mon–Fri from 16:00 to 20:00. naistenlinja.fi Crisis center Monika You can call 0800 05058 Mon 9am–7pm, Tue–Fri 9am–4pm. monikanaiset.fi Crime victim emergency Crime victim emergency number 116 006 serves in Finnish Mon–Fri from 9 am to 8 pm. riku.fi

