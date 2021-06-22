Investigative journalism Whimin had to revolutionize the way people move around cities. HS Visio explained why the Finnish company that created the service burned investors’ money and got into a deep crisis.

With its Whim service, Maas Global had to revolutionize the way people move around cities. However, the fast-growing company has burned investors ’money in expansion companies across Europe. HS Vision investigated whether the large structure of the company’s founder Sampo Hietanen could come true or whether it would collapse permanently.

For subscribers

“Moving as a service is the equivalent of this millennium to Ford’s T-model, which gave people the freedom to go anywhere at any time,” Sampo Hietanen, founder and CEO of Maas Global, the developer of the Whim app, has incited in numerous interviews and conferences. In 2017, he talked about the future of movement at a startup event in Slush.

Maas Globalin the vision in 2015 was handsome. A city dweller can choose a commuter train, tram, city bike, taxi or shared car and pay for all their travel with one app, as a monthly service.

To this end, the company has developed a service called Whim. Its aim is for users to be able to give up their own car and at the same time contribute to sustainable development.