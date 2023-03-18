Investigative journalism | Two Finnish companies chain the work of cleaners and circumvent overtime compensation – Entrepreneur: Complainers are those who cannot cope with their jobs

Filipino cleaners work long days in two companies of the same Finnish entrepreneurs. Overtime compensation is not paid. Is this legal?

Three items per day. Grocery store, office, nursing home. Washing floors with a machine, wiping surfaces, cleaning toilets. You have to try to sleep between shifts, because the night is short because of work.

It’s a stroke of luck to get to clean Prisma, because it offers a 6-8 hour continuous working day.

This is the daily life of many Filipino cleaners in the capital region.