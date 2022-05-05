Investigative journalism They wanted to make luxury apartments in the value building in Katajanokka, Helsinki – Then embarrassing mistakes started to be revealed at the construction site

Over plywood panels and protective plasters covering the windows of a hundred-year-old stone house. A garbage can clogs the sidewalk in front of the house. Foreign workers are flocked in and out.

The construction of luxury apartments in office space at one of Helsinki’s parade venues, next to the Katajanokka Casino and expensive yachts, will continue for the third year and there is no end in sight. The site schedule says the site was due to be completed in 2021.

At times, construction work on the housing company at Satamakatu 4 has come to a complete halt. Last in December, work had to be suspended by a decision of the housing association because the necessary persons in charge had resigned.

All in all, the construction work has been overshadowed by repeated mistakes and embarrassing ambiguities.

What miracle is happening in the value house?

On the construction site According to the information received by Helsingin Sanomat, a number of serious deficiencies have emerged which the City of Helsinki ‘s building control authorities have had to address.

One problem has been the wall between the apartments under construction. It has been implemented in a way that has caused the city’s inspection engineer to worry about sound insulation and fire resistance.

The authority has pointed out errors in electrical installations, plumbing and support for wall openings. In addition, the transfer of dust to the housing association’s existing dwellings has also been pointed out.

HS has seen building inspection documents listing problems. The matter is also confirmed to HS Salla Mustonenwho is Helsinki vs. Building Control Manager, Head of the Permit Unit responsible for renovation and conversion construction and urban space.

According to Mustonen, the errors have now been corrected and the work continues. In the documents, the city’s inspection engineer describes the progress of the work as exceptionally slow compared to similar repair sites in Helsinki.

As a builder The project involves Icon Re, a Finnish company with Polish investors, and Wodpol, a Polish, as the main contractor. Icon Re is the same company that HS told about the construction site in difficulty in Kamppi, Helsinki, in April.

On Satamakatu 4’s marketing website, the builder is said to be a professional investor with strong capital.

However, according to customer data, Icon R ‘s capital is EUR 2 500 and credit rating weak. The company has 20 default entries. Only cash transactions with it are recommended.

In the most recent financial statements for 2020, the parent company Icon Real Estate S.á.rl will be declared the owner of the company, declaring its registered office in Luxembourg.

Two Polish citizens have been identified as responsible for Icon Ren. Yle says they are incorporated For the vague real estate transactions of the Youth Foundation.

“ “This is definitely the worst-run project I’ve ever followed.”

Katajanokan and Kamppi’s properties are united not only by the developer and the ambiguities of the projects, but also by the conversion of former offices into high-quality apartments.

In Katajanokka, there are about twenty apartments for sale by the sea, more than half of which have been sold. The sizes of the apartments range from 35 square meters to about 110 square meters. The most expensive apartment costs 1.26 million euros.

Licensed real estate agent Kirsi Mäntymäki the real estate company Luxusm2 admits to HS that the project is difficult.

“We have had two Korona waves and there have been no workers because the borders have been closed. Yes, the project is progressing. The apartments will be completed once they have been sold. ”

According to Mäntymäki, the first apartments should be completed by the end of June, and buyers will be compensated for the delay in the apartments according to the agreement.

Chairman of the Board of the Housing Company Heikki Wihuri has heard about graduation else.

“It should be ready in September, but the supervisor said it is unlikely that if such a pace continues.”

The construction project began when the former owners of the office space sold the apartments to Grynder, from where they later became the property of Icon Ren.

Construction supervision the documents show that the work has been carried out on the site under a building permit, apparently without a corresponding structural designer, chief designer and adequate structural plans.

According to the inspection report, the site has been without a chief designer and structural designer for several months. The people in charge of the site have changed frequently.

The work performed on the site does not fully comply with the prepared structural plans, and the responsible foreman has not intervened in work practices involving risks.

At the same time, the housing association requested an additional inspection of the site. The property manager and the board of the housing company had a strong suspicion that work under the building permit had continued despite the ban.

During the inspection, the city ‘s inspection engineer found, inter alia, that the pressurized water pipes had not been plugged and that concrete had been poured over them. According to Wihuri, the pipes were blocked with plastic bags and construction tape.

“Ignorance and negligence,” Wihuri says.

According to him, the improper plumbing work has caused several water damage.

“Dust has been everywhere. It has been a terrible struggle to put constant vacuum on the construction site to keep dust out of everywhere along the structures. The electrical installations have had to be dismantled. ”

In December In 2021, the housing company informed the responsible foreman that the work subject to the building permit may not be continued until a new chief designer and a new corresponding structural designer have been appointed for the site.

The building inspectorate imposed a special working hours on the site. It means an external audit of the plans and work done, as well as a written account of the deficiencies found.

In addition, the inspection engineer made a serious remark to the former foreman in charge of the site.

Although the project is not a housing company, the company has an obligation to oversee significant alterations to its property. According to Wihuri, this is also how the housing association has acted: it has hired an inspector who has made constant remarks on the site.

“The project is pretty much confused. I myself have been that bad and dreaded inspector during my active career, albeit in water supply projects. This is definitely the worst managed project I have ever followed. ”

According to Wihuri, the builder has failed to pay the bills.

“They have a very frequent change of lawyer who has denied debts. Feels sad. When I walk out there, people talk about their worries, resent and complain. We have been suffering from this for almost three years now. ”

HS did not reach a representative of the developer or contractor to comment on the matter.

