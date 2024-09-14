Sunday, September 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investigative journalism | The police came to the East Helsinki studio apartment, then child protection – now an extraordinary football scandal is breaking out in Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Investigative journalism | The police came to the East Helsinki studio apartment, then child protection – now an extraordinary football scandal is breaking out in Finland
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Young Brazilian soccer players tell Helsingin Sanomat how they were lured to Finland with false promises. Several players report that they have received suggestions about match-fixing.

Poliisi’s car drove into the yard late on an August evening. The patrol took the elevator to the seventh floor of the apartment building and rang the doorbell.

The police had been alerted by the emergency center, where the person who called had told a strange story. A group of teenage and slightly older football players had been tricked into going to Finland in the summer of 2024. They had spent the summer cramped and hungry in a studio apartment in Kontula, Helsinki, where they were still, penniless and without a return ticket.

#Investigative #journalism #police #East #Helsinki #studio #apartment #child #protection #extraordinary #football #scandal #breaking #Finland

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Juventus slows down in Empoli, poker of Milan against Venezia. Fonseca: “We must recover the lost ground”

Juventus slows down in Empoli, poker of Milan against Venezia. Fonseca: "We must recover the lost ground"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]