Investigative journalism | The police came to the East Helsinki studio apartment, then child protection – now an extraordinary football scandal is breaking out in Finland

Young Brazilian soccer players tell Helsingin Sanomat how they were lured to Finland with false promises. Several players report that they have received suggestions about match-fixing.

Poliisi’s car drove into the yard late on an August evening. The patrol took the elevator to the seventh floor of the apartment building and rang the doorbell.

The police had been alerted by the emergency center, where the person who called had told a strange story. A group of teenage and slightly older football players had been tricked into going to Finland in the summer of 2024. They had spent the summer cramped and hungry in a studio apartment in Kontula, Helsinki, where they were still, penniless and without a return ticket.