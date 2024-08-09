Investigative journalism | The companies of the member of parliament who got rich with juice bars are in trouble – “Not related to my skills”

Investigative journalism|According to Noora Fagerström (kok), the financial problems of the companies associated with her do not speak for her competence in business life.

MP Noora Fagerström (kok) in the session hall in September of last year.

Tuomo Pietiläinen HS

2:00 am

Congressman Noora Fagerström (kok) has received two entries in the Bailiff’s Register. Both were born during his time as a Member of Parliament and the receivables have already been paid to the applicant.

The foreclosure cases are therefore no longer pending, but the entries are still visible in the certificate.