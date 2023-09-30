Investigative journalism | Supo estimates that the prison escapee convicted of murder may have connections to terrorism in the background – what is the assessment about?

The Iraqi Faraidun Latif Sharif has strongly denied suspicions of terrorist connections. According to him, Supo had no idea of ​​his true identity when it made its statement. According to HS’s information, the authorities already at that time had the idea that Latif Sharif was posing with a false identity and was not from Syria.

Helsinki According to the information obtained by Sanomat, the protection police (Supo) suspects that an escapee convicted of murder living in Finland has links to terrorism.

The extensive article published on Saturday tells how HS found the man in Vantaa. The story project was done in cooperation with the Norwegian media.

Read the article: A Norwegian woman was killed in front of her children, and her husband was convicted of the murder – HS found a man who had escaped from prison in Vantaa

A man from Iraqi Kurdistan, Faraidun Latif Sharif, came to Finland in 2014 posing as a Syrian asylum seeker. He received asylum and had time to live in Finland for a couple of years, before he came under the radar of the authorities.

In 2017, Supo stated to the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) that the man could be a threat to Finland’s national security.

The Central Criminal Police has not had any preliminary investigations or preliminary investigations regarding terrorist crimes pending in relation to the man.

Where from So what is Supo’s threat assessment about?

According to one document, the man told the administrative court that the Finnish authorities “suspected him of belonging to terrorist groups”.

According to another document, the man has stated that he “hasn’t had the opportunity to be in contact with any prohibited groups, because the whole time he was in his home country he was either working or in prison.”

According to the man himself, Supo’s assessment is “completely incorrect”. He has also stated that Supo would have made his statement in 2017 without an idea of ​​the man’s true identity.

According to HS’s information, the authorities already at that time had the idea that he was posing with a false identity and was not from Syria. The timeline of events also supports this.

The same in the year when Supo spoke about Latif Sharif to Migri, the agency called the man in for an interview.

According to Migri, it had become aware that the man had possibly given false information about his identity. The agency believed that Latif Sharif was actually from Iraq. Back then, the man claimed to Migri that he had never even “seen Iraq” in his life.

In any case, the administrative court still assesses in 2021, after receiving reports, that the man still poses a threat to national security.

The Administrative Court considered that “in the case, there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the appellant will engage in activities that endanger national security in Finland”.

At that time, the man’s identity was certainly known to the authorities.

Delivery sent the man questions about, among other things, whether he has connections to a terrorist organization. He didn’t answer the questions.

Supo does not agree to say anything about an individual person or even to confirm that it has given a statement about a person.

“On a general level, we can state that the statements are always about an overall assessment, which is based on the protection police’s knowledge of the person’s activities and background, and on the basis of which it is estimated that the person may endanger national security,” writes Supo’s communications and public relations manager Milla Meretniemi in his email.

Sen Supo makes it clear that it only issues statements if a person has connections to terrorism, illegal intelligence or other activities that threaten national security.

Supo does not comment further on how it got a hint that the man had given false information about his identity. According to Supo, the information can come, for example, through one’s own operational activities, as tip-off information or in the exchange of information between international security and intelligence authorities.

“The authorities also have access to international databases where such information is constantly stored,” writes Meretniemi.

Helsinki Sanoma has no information on what Supo’s statement is based on or whether it was concerned about certain terrorist groups.

Among other things, the Kurdish PKK organization operates in Kurdistan, which both the EU and the United States have classified as a terrorist organization.

Several extremist Islamist terrorist groups have operated and are operating in the region of Iraq and Syria. They have also organized prison escapes in the regions. In January 2012, Latif Sharif escaped from Zirga prison in Iraqi Kurdistan, near the Turkish-Syrian border.

However, HS is not aware that any terrorist group is involved in this escape.

Several the extremist Islamist organizations operating in the region have been led by a Kurdish preacher whose name also came up in connection with the Latif Sharif case.

Mullah Krekar, real name Najmaddin Faraj Ahmad, arrived in Norway as a refugee in 1991. Norway tried to get rid of him for years because, at least since 2007, it has considered him a threat to the country’s national security. However, the country could not extradite him to Iraqi Kurdistan because he faced the death penalty there.

The verdict in Latif Sharif’s murder trial in Iraqi Kurdistan refers to Mullah Krekar. According to the verdict, Mullah Krekar defended the accused in a Kurdish newspaper after his arrest. HS has not been able to obtain a copy of the alleged newspaper article.

The verdict states that as a result of the show of support, the Kurdish authorities began to suspect Latif Sharif of terrorist activities as well. HS has no information about the outcome of this investigation.

