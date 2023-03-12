Investigative journalism | Putin’s hideaways were made of Finnish logs – Honkarakenne’s profitable business ended in war and the CEO’s tears

The Finnish company Honkarakenne entered the Russian market in the early 1990s, and the company delivered about 3,000 wooden villas to the country. In the shelters of walled villages and log palaces, the Kremlin elite spend their time avoiding prying eyes. The war destroyed the profitable business.

Sthe construction site under was located at an altitude of almost two thousand meters on Mount Fišt in the Caucasus, near Sochi.

The surrounding nature was untouched, after all, the area belongs to the strictly protected nature reserve of the Western Caucasus, established in 1999. It is one of the UNESCO world heritage sites under the UN.