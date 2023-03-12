Sunday, March 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Investigative journalism | Putin’s hideaways were made of Finnish logs – Honkarakenne’s profitable business ended in war and the CEO’s tears

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Investigative journalism | Putin’s hideaways were made of Finnish logs – Honkarakenne’s profitable business ended in war and the CEO’s tears

Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Sunday|Investigative journalism

The Finnish company Honkarakenne entered the Russian market in the early 1990s, and the company delivered about 3,000 wooden villas to the country. In the shelters of walled villages and log palaces, the Kremlin elite spend their time avoiding prying eyes. The war destroyed the profitable business.

Sthe construction site under was located at an altitude of almost two thousand meters on Mount Fišt in the Caucasus, near Sochi.

The surrounding nature was untouched, after all, the area belongs to the strictly protected nature reserve of the Western Caucasus, established in 1999. It is one of the UNESCO world heritage sites under the UN.

#Investigative #journalism #Putins #hideaways #Finnish #logs #Honkarakennes #profitable #business #ended #war #CEOs #tears

See also  The Chamber's tax reform proposal has greater sympathy from the government, says Randolfe - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
It looks like PT or PCdoB, but it’s ChatGPT: how artificial intelligence portrays dictators

It looks like PT or PCdoB, but it's ChatGPT: how artificial intelligence portrays dictators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result