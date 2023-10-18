Investigative journalism | Numerous defects plague new apartment buildings in Helsinki – A pattern linked to Romanian builders is revealed in the background

In Malminkartano apartment buildings located in the area, suffering from numerous construction defects, have been built by a group of dozens of Romanian builders. The majority of them have been paid the hourly wages of interns.
Demanding masonry, element installations and reinforcement work were carried out on the site at the hourly wages of beginners or those working with little experience, and allegedly without sufficient professional skills, according to HS’s information.
#Investigative #journalism #Numerous #defects #plague #apartment #buildings #Helsinki #pattern #linked #Romanian #builders #revealed #background