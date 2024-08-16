Friday, August 16, 2024
Investigative Journalism | Liike Nyti revealed a peculiar train of loans

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2024
in World Europe
Investigative Journalism | Liike Nyti revealed a peculiar train of loans
Within Liike Nyt, loans are organized in a way that has also caught the supervisor’s attention.

The parliamentary party Chairman of Liike Nyt Harry Harkimo tells Helsingin Sanomat that he has stopped financing his party.

Harkimo’s company Hjallis Promotion lent the party 49,000 euros for the spring 2023 election campaign, but since then no funding has come.

“Not after that [ole lainannut] and I will no longer borrow.”

