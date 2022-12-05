Investigative journalism | Brunfeldt’s siblings were placed in a family home and years of abuse began: “The foster mother stuck her head in the toilet bowl”

Brunfeldt and Piirainen’s siblings were taken into custody more than two decades ago and placed in a family home. There they had to experience ill-treatment that left long traces. What do we know about the treatment of placed children in Finland?

Six something extraordinary happened a year ago. The Finnish state apologized.

The apology was based on a report on the conditions of the children taken into care and placed.

The researchers had shared their report publicly, after which they had started receiving contacts. The researchers interviewed about three hundred Finns who had been placed as children or teenagers.