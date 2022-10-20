Investigative Journalism | Bellingcat: Video of execution of Armenian soldiers seems real

At the beginning of October, HS reported on a video of soldiers being executed. If the material turns out to be genuine, it will be brutal war crimes.

Investigating journalism site Bellingcat has investigated the videos that have become public in recent weeks, in which it appears that Azerbaijani forces are executing Armenian prisoners of war.

If the videos are genuine, they are brutal war crimes.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in conflict for a long time, which escalated again in September. At least 286 people were killed before the United States managed to negotiate a ceasefire between the two sides. The violence was the worst since the war in 2020.

HS saw one execution video on October 3rd and reported on it. However, then HS was unable to verify the authenticity of the video.

Now Bellingcat has analyzed the same video. According to the group, it was able to verify the location of the video and found several pieces of evidence that the video was actually filmed around the time of the September fighting.

The team found no clear signs that the video or its data had been tampered with.

In his own analysis, Bellingcat confirms the French of Libération the journalists’ information that the video was shot in the Armenian region south of Lake Sev.

Bellingcat also compared the video to images that had circulated on social media a little earlier, which appear to be from the same place and show the same objects: a metal grate, ammunition boxes, rocks and recognizable surface shapes.

The dead soldiers in the pictures also had uniforms similar to those in the video.

Armenia has threatened to take Azerbaijan to the International War Crimes Tribunal based on the crimes seen in the videos.

Azerbaijan has called Armenia a hypocrite because Armenian forces have also committed war crimes. Azerbaijan has announced that it will investigate the authenticity of the videos itself.

About the ceasefire despite this, Armenia and Azerbaijan have not reached an agreement on peace in the negotiations.

Azerbaijan demands the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the territory of Azerbaijan. Armenia, on the other hand, demanded that its neighboring country secure the “rights and security” of Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.