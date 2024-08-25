Investigative Journalism | Asylum seekers told about the nurse’s sex proposals, were allowed to continue nursing work after being fired

Three asylum seekers complained about the behavior of the male nurse. Nowadays, he works with the elderly.
Tin May 2021, the asylum seeker contacted the director of the reception center in Helsinki. The man said that the center’s male health nurse had suggested a meeting with him during a patient visit. Later, the nurse sent a text message from her private number to the client, and they agreed to meet. During that time, they had sex, the customer said.
#Investigative #Journalism #Asylum #seekers #told #nurses #sex #proposals #allowed #continue #nursing #work #fired
Leave a Reply