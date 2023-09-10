Sunday, September 10, 2023
Investigative journalism | A mysterious man forged himself into Finland’s security structures – HS’s investigation revealed a background in a Soviet military school

September 10, 2023
Who is the mysterious man who has sought attention and managed to get close to the Finnish security and rescue industry? HS’s investigation revealed exaggerated achievements and distorted work history. At the same time, it turned out that it is easy to sneak into the industry’s networks by dubious means.

Outi Salovaara HS

Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Qat the end of April 2023, history was made in Helsinki. The new NATO country hosts the summer congress of reservists of the military alliance and its partner countries. to the event of the CIOR organization gathered more than 500 reservists from different parts of the world.

A group of a few people was responsible for the security of the event.

A man from Pirkan in his fifties had joined it.

