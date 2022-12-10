Investigative journalism | A Mongolian nurse was the victim of a legal murder in Helsinki – Left Finland and a permanent job

City|Investigative journalism

Nurse Anudari Boldbaatar studied for her degree in Helsinki and wanted to continue working as a corona nurse. The Finnish Immigration Service rejected his residence permit application and made an investigation request for him to the police.

Corona autumn 2020 Anudari Boldbaatar had just graduated as a nurse and was working in the internal medicine department of Haartman Hospital in Helsinki. At the same time, as a Mongolian, he struggled to understand conversations in Finnish in patient rooms and nurses’ break rooms.

#Investigative #journalism #Mongolian #nurse #victim #legal #murder #Helsinki #Left #Finland #permanent #job