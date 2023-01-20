Investigative journalism | A leading official directs money to a baseball team close to him in Uusimaa

Uusimaa the union has begun to investigate the union’s use of money. The trustees outlined the need for an investigation after Helsingin Sanomat had made a request for information to the association about, among other things, acquisitions related to baseball.

According to HS’s information, the response prepared to the request revealed to the trustees the scale of acquisitions related to one sports club, Hyvinkää Tahko.

A well-to-do person who has led the provincial association since 2008 Ossi Savolainen is the chairman of Hyvinkään Tahko ry. The frequent channeling of money to the representative team of one club had previously caused resentment among the association’s personnel.

Savolainen himself sees nothing to blame in his actions and points to the fact that the vast majority of purchases have been made from a privately owned limited company, not from the association he leads.

for HS from the supplied material it appears that since 2014, Uusimaa’s association has acquired vip services from the games of Tahko’s teams every summer. Similar cooperation with other sports teams or clubs has no longer been carried out.

Invited guest events intended for the association’s stakeholders and partners, where the Uusimaa association presents current themes with the provincial director acting as hostis described in Savolainen’s May 2022 acquisition decision.

The association has bought match tickets that allow invited guests to enter the general VIP area among other VIP guests. Over the years, at least 930 tickets have been purchased. In addition, more than 1,600 portions of drinks, primarily alcohol, have been purchased.

The majority of Tahko-related purchases of around 90,000 euros have been made from the background company of its representative team, Tahko Pesis oy.

Last summer’s baseball purchases totaled more than 17,000 euros.

Savolainen is a long-term influencer of Tahko. He has acted as chairman of the club twice: in the years 2010–2014 and again from autumn 2021.

Ossi Savolainen has led the Union of Uusimaa since 2008.

Regional director Savolainen does not see a problem in the purchases that have accumulated for the baseball club he leads and its representative teams. Savolainen appeals to the fact that baseball is a quintessentially Finnish sport.

“It cannot be denied that it (baseball) is close to me. I have practiced it myself, and I live in Hyvinkää.”

According to Savolainen, organizing background events has fallen to him because no one else in the Uusimaa association has been willing to act as a host. According to him, “social issues” are discussed during the baseball match.

“It’s not a bad conscience at all, and I’m not cold.”

Savolainen emphasizes that the purchases have been made from the background company of the representative team, which is privately owned.

“I am the chairman of Tahko ry, and the association has nothing to do with Superpesis limited company (Tahko Pesis oy). If I were on the board of the company, I would definitely stay,” Savolainen says.

However, the association and the limited company cooperate closely. On the other hand, it appears from the invoices that last summer the association also bought vip tickets for around 2,300 euros to the games of Tahko Leidie, or the women’s team, and the invoicer was the Hyvinkään Tahko ry led by Savolainen. Savolainen was also marked as a union reference on the invoices.

Savolainen emphasizes that the activities of Tahko’s women’s team are differentiated, even though the invoices have the Y code of the association he leads. Tahko Leidei has its own finance manager and a different bank account number.

In 2015, Uusimaa’s association bought tickets for the East-West matches played in Hyvinkää from the Finnish Baseball Association for 7,500 euros. At that time, Savolainen was the chairman of the Finnish Baseball Association.

“The 2015 East-West weekend was related to the union’s advocacy and served as a stakeholder event. This is the annual major event of Finland’s national game, which was watched by more than 10,000 people on the spot. Three parties were responsible for the East-West arrangements, one of which was the Finnish Baseball Association,” commented Savolainen.

County associations receive the majority of their funding from member municipalities. Last year, Uusimaa’s association received about 7.7 million euros from the region’s 26 municipalities. The central tasks of regional associations are regional planning and the distribution of EU money.

Also the chairman of the board of the Uusimaa association Markku Markkula (kok) emphasizes that Savolainen does not work on the “business side” of Tahko. In his opinion, there should be more background events for stakeholders like Tahko’s baseball matches.

“From the union’s point of view, this has been a sensible and well-thought-out operation with minimal costs. Everyone comes independently, and the union has only paid for the entrance ticket and refreshments.”

Markkula says that he has not been informed of the possible stay of the provincial director, for example, regarding the purchases of the women’s team.

“We have to deal with this clearly when the external report we commissioned is completed. With the report, we want to transparently shed light on the entire management team’s procurements and the like and, if necessary, clarify the association’s bylaws and instructions.”

Vice-chairman of the county association Minerva Krohn (vihr) is critical of the association’s close cooperation with its leader’s sports club.

“If there is a direct freeze in procurement, it is not appropriate, even if the amounts are small. We have to see what comes of it,” says Krohn.

Savolainen emphasizes that he operates openly. The list of decisions on the acquisitions of the provincial director goes to the board of directors every week. According to Krohn, however, it does not reflect Savolainen’s role in, for example, the procurement of Tahko’s VIP services.

“It’s also a completely different matter whether all his purchases are an appropriate use of the union’s funds.”

When There are a huge number of sports teams and clubs in Uusimaa, why do the club led by Savolainen and its representative team repeatedly end up being acquired by the county association?

Chairman Markkula says that baseball fits the role of the association well, because it is a very popular sport in different provinces.

“However, it is more popular outside Uusimaa”, he admits.

He himself has participated in Tahko’s events twice. In 2016, Vice President Krohn received an invitation to Tahko’s game, but did not go there. Since then, according to Krohn’s information, no invitations have come.

Markkula and Savolainen remind that the union has activities in other cities than Hyvinkää. In Vantaa, the Union of Uusimaa is involved in the Avia network, which develops the airport area.

of HS according to the information, dissatisfaction within the association with Savolainen’s activities grew at the end of 2022, when the renewal of the sponsorship contract for the Red Carpet film festival in Välkaä was discussed there.

The union has spent an amount on cooperation over the course of four years, which rises to almost 200,000 euros including VAT.

According to critics, it is unclear how the union cooperates so extensively with one cultural event and why it is Hyvinkää that is strongly emphasized in the union’s activities. According to HS’s information, on the other hand, some of the union’s employees have experienced the festival cooperation as fruitful and consider it to support the task of cultural promotion defined for the provincial union.

The background of the Red Carpet is well-kept Antti Luusuaniemi family company. Luusuaniemi is also one of Tahkon Pesis oy of minority owners and a former Tahko junior player. Hyvinkää Tahko has also acted as one of the partners of the film festival.

“I have gotten to know Luusuanniemi through Red Carpet, and we have not known each other before. The Red Carpet Week is the biggest event in Finnish cinema, and the Uusimaa Federation has been involved in different ways,” provincial director Savolainen explains.

According to Savolainen, during the week, the association has organized, among other things, a script competition and a workshop for young people. According to Luusuaniemi, the association has supported the activities of young people in Red Carpet. “The cooperation is smooth and uncomplicated,” he says.

Luusuaniemi is the head of domestic films at Nelonen Media. Nelonen Media belongs to the same Sanoma group as Helsingin Sanomat.

Helsinki Sanomat’s information request was processed in December after the official part of the provincial board meeting.

For some of the trustees, it seems to have remained unclear on what basis decisions on representation, marketing, communication cooperation or procurement are made. The union then asked the audit firm KPMG for an analysis of the offer, which examines the union’s procurements.

The renewal of the film festival contract has been shelved for further investigation.

At the end of 2021, the county association rented a workplace from a coworking space jointly established by Tahko Pesis oy and Rentto-yhtiö from Värnkää. The union has paid rentto oy a total of about 4,400 euros. According to the tape on the door, the Red Carpet company that organizes the film festival also operates at the same address.

According to Savolainen, the remote point was rented, among other things, because many people in Hyvinkää, for example he himself, have bad internet connections. The union terminated the lease in January.