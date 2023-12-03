Investigative journalism | A dispute over driving has frozen the relationship between Helsinki’s office holders

Relations between the office holders in Helsinki have grown so bad that the chancellor had to intervene. The background is the differences of opinion related to driving.

Summer 2023 was painful if you think about moving around in Helsinki.

The renovation of Mannerheimintie brought kilometers of queues to the main entrance, while in Laajasalo motorists and buses were left almost stranded.

The scale of the problems would have been smaller if the years-long power struggle had not simmered within the city.

This is the belief of several people interviewed by HS who are deeply involved in Helsinki’s urban development.

The bad relationship between the city office, which is responsible for the city’s administration and also finances, and the urban environment department (Kymp), which is responsible for planning and street and traffic planning, has been a public secret for years.

The city’s assessment report published last spring confirmed what many already knew: Cooperation sometimes works so poorly that the well-being of the staff suffers. In the opinion of many, the city dwellers also suffer indirectly.

Mannerheimintie is undergoing a major renovation.

Helsinki the city’s evaluation report is an annual publication, a thick and comprehensive report on changing themes.

One of the subjects of the 2022 review was how successful the city has been in promoting “sustainable” forms of transport – i.e. walking, cycling and public transport. This is being looked at because increasing the popularity of these modes of transportation is recorded as one of the goals in the city’s four-year strategy.

The city strategy is a program drawn up jointly by all the city’s biggest parties. The most recent, four-year Kasvu paiksa strategy has several emphasis on walking and public transport. In addition, Helsinki is committed to being a carbon-neutral city in 2030.

According to the report, there are officials in the urban environment industry who think that the people in leading positions in the city office do not even seem to sign the sustainable transport goals set by the politicians for the city.

According to the report, conflicts have even led to job changes in the urban environment industry.

However, the blame is not one-sided. The report states that experts from the city office also report on poor smooth cooperation.

According to the evaluation report, there is one theme at the center of everything: motoring.

Before before we go to the mutual Chinese of the town’s people, let’s talk about cars for a moment.

In 2021, there will be more than 220,000 passenger cars registered for traffic use in Helsinki. That means about 336 passenger cars per thousand inhabitants, and is sharply less than elsewhere in the capital region, not to mention the rest of Finland.

In a decade, car traffic in the inner city has decreased by 16 percent. The reasons for this have been named as the western subway, construction sites that hinder traffic, and the corona pandemic.

Despite this, approximately 63 percent of the street space in Helsinki’s inner city is still reserved for cars.

The numbers are clear, but there doesn’t seem to be a consensus on what they mean.

Worn out during the year, there have again been numerous discussions about the position of motorists and the importance of cars for Helsinki’s vitality, both behind the scenes and in public. The dispute between the urban environment industry and the city office also seems to boil down to this question.

On both sides of the front lines, reference is often made to the “Helsinki centrum transaction report” completed in 2019.

The survey shows that the majority of business trips to the city center are made by public transport. Next, the center can be reached most by bike or on foot.

These facts are used when one wants to justify the fact that motorists are not very important to the city center.

But the numbers don’t end there.

The share of motorists in the turnover of entrepreneurs in the area is not really huge. It is around 8–18 percent, slightly depending on the type of store or service. However, drivers are particularly important to many entrepreneurs. They buy, on average, more than those who came to the city center with other means of transport.

Those who are concerned about the situation of motorists often base their argument on this very fact. Many downtown entrepreneurs are already in trouble. So they can’t afford to lose any more private car drivers with chubby wallets, they say.

The experiment regarding the ban on studded tires on Lönnrotinkatu was opposed by the chancellery, citing the vitality of the city center.

But what do the conflicts between the office holders of the city of Helsinki mean in practice?

The employees of the urban environment department describe the activities of the city office to HS as follows:

Asking for explanation after explanation. None of the numbers are suitable for the office, but new calculations should be made until the figures are suitable for the office.

Questioning the expertise of industry experts and belittling their professionalism.

Constantly establishing new steering groups and manning them with office staff, whose main task seemed to be watching over the industry’s employees.

One such steering group has been the so-called traffic-hor, i.e. steering group for transport projects. Inside the city, it is also called “traffic horror”, referring to the terrible atmosphere of the meetings.

The office holders interviewed by HS commented anonymously due to the inflammatory nature of the situation.

Also branch manager of the urban environment branch Ville Lehmuskoski recognize the described situation.

He says he is not particularly excited to discuss the matter publicly. Lehmuskoski also says that he feels that the head of office who just finished his job in the city Sami Sarvilinna intervened in the situation after the evaluation report describing the difficult relations between the two city units was published. The head of the office is the city’s highest non-political employee.

“Our staff has been frustrated and even anxious. We prepare traffic plans and carry out surveys with strong professional skills, but with strict staffing,” says Lehmuskoski.

“Then their work is questioned for no reason and many kinds of new explanations are required, which often feels like an undervaluation of professionalism and even teasing.”

Ville Lehmuskoski, branch director of urban environment, started in his position in the fall of 2021.

Lehmuskoski admits that cooperation problems have contributed to the delay of various projects.

In the end, what is behind all the contradictions?

“I guess it can be summed up as that everyone wants to implement the city strategy as well as possible. The conflict arises from differences in interpretation,” Lehmuskoski replies.

Differences in interpretation the senior manager of the city office, who works as finance director, also speaks Tuula Saxholm.

In background discussions with the office holders of the urban environment sector, the finger of blame for the city kaslia line is placed on several leading experts. The most powerful of them are Saxholm and the director of business Marja-Leena Rinkineva.

Tuula Saxholm is the financial director of Helsinki.

According to Saxholm, it is humane that the urban environment industry, like other industries, focuses on goals that are important to them in their strategy.

In the case of the urban environment industry, these goals can be seen to be particularly related to public transport projects and the promotion of cycling and walking.

Saxholm doesn’t recognize the city office’s operation as a particular problem for private motorists.

“I see for myself that in the central administration, our mission and world mission is to make the projects profitable and implementable. No one is especially the CFO’s friend,” says Saxholm.

Business director Rinkineva is surprised by the criticism she has received. He says that he meets Kymp’s people every week and describes the togetherness as a good thing.

“My duties include making sure that the needs of companies and the business world are taken into account when developing the city,” Rinkineva describes her role.

According to him, that includes bringing into the discussion the point of view that the city center must be accessible by all means of transportation – including cars.

CFO According to Saxholm, there are always tensions between the central administration and the industries. According to Saxholm, especially big financial issues that have a strong impact on the city are discussed with the urban environment industry.

“These are important things and work is done with passion. Yes, there are sometimes heated moments at the meetings and harsh language is used, but I don’t recognize any inappropriate behavior,” says Saxholm.

The urban environment sector is of the opinion that the city office is trying to slow down even projects that are central to the development of the city in order to take care of the smoothness of car traffic in the short term.

For example, this often gives rise to the renovation of Mannerheimintie, which the chancellery would have liked to postpone, even though the plans were ready and the street’s municipal engineering problems were well known.

Another project that has stretched into eternity is the construction of the so-called Crown Bridges. The external consulting company that evaluated the work management in the bridge project also stated that the poor flow of information may have hindered effective decision-making.

Several employees of the urban environment industry believe that without the city office’s slowdown, both the Kruunusilto and Topeliuskatu tram connections would have been ready to ease last summer’s traffic jams. The background is the idea that working rail connections would attract more and more motorists to switch to using public transport.

Saxholm dismisses the accusations of stalling the projects as unwarranted.

The same position is shared by two office holders of the city office interviewed by HS, who did not appear in the story by name due to the vulnerability of their position.

In general, cooperation, especially at the individual level, is very practical, even friendly, according to the office holders.

However, one of the interviewees says that he recognizes “heated feelings”. Asking for clarifications also sounds familiar, but he doesn’t think it’s a delaying tactic.

Tuula Saxholm says that she would rather be worried if the office staff did not ask additional questions or demand more extensive impact assessments.

Investigator Carlos Lamuela Orta last year interviewed numerous actors both inside and outside the city while conducting research on how sustainable transport systems are implemented in cities.

Based on the interviews, Lamuela Orta came to a clear conclusion: The City Office rejects experiments coming from Kympi. According to Lamuela, power is exercised from the chancellery, hidden from the townspeople.

On the other hand, according to Lamuela Orta, there is also support for the office’s car preference within the urban environment industry.

Perhaps Lamuela Orta, as an outsider, could say, wouldn’t there still be room in the city for both cars and other forms of movement?

“The problem is the contradictory policy: You cannot promote active movement and driving at the same time. It is practically impossible.”

Lamuela Orta states that either money or space will come in return. Then you have to decide what to invest in.