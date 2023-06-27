The private plane of the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, landed this Tuesday (27) at the Machulishchi military airfield, near Minsk, the capital of Belarus. The information was confirmed by the investigative group Gayun, which is dedicated to monitoring military activity in the country.

The plane landed at 7:37 am (local time, 1:37 am GMT), according to data from the flight tracking page Flightradar24.

It is an Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft with registration RA-02795 and which was included in the US sanctions list in 2019 due to its connection to Prigozhin, although with its old registration, M-SAAN.

According to Gayun, another private plane with the registration number RA-02878 took off from Saint Petersburg, Russia, and landed shortly afterwards, at 7:58 am, also at the Machulishchi military airfield.

For now, it is not known whether Prigozhin was on board one of these planes. The Wagner boss reached an agreement with the Kremlin on Saturday (24) to go into exile in Belarus and not be criminally prosecuted in exchange for stopping his uprising.

On the eve of the arrival of these flights, some Telegram channels claimed to have seen the 62-year-old businessman in a hotel in Minsk.

The Wagner boss was last seen in public on Saturday night, when he left the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don in a vehicle he and his mercenaries had taken to start a march aimed at reaching Moscow.

On Monday (26), without revealing his whereabouts, Prigozhin posted an audio message on his Telegram channel to assure that with the armed rebellion he did not want to overthrow the government, but rather to protest against the intentions of the Russian Ministry of Defense to dismantle his private military company.

According to the Russian investigative website Important StoriesPrigozhin flew after the mutiny from Rostov-on-Don to St. Petersburg, from where he made further flights on Sunday (25) to return to the former imperial capital of Russia in the afternoon.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he had no information on where the head of the Wagner Group was.

“I don’t have any data on that. I can’t say anything,” Peskov said in his traditional daily telephone press conference.

End of charges against Wagner after riot

Also on Tuesday, the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB, formerly KGB) announced that it closed the criminal case for armed rebellion against the Wagner Group after the riot that took place last weekend.

“The criminal case initiated by the Wagner Group’s armed rebellion has been dropped,” the FSB said in a statement quoted by the official TASS news agency.

The note adds that “during the instruction of the criminal process (…) on armed rebellion, it was established that on June 24 its participants ceased the actions directly aimed at the commission of this crime”.

The FSB specified that the case was closed this very Tuesday. The charge could carry a sentence of 12 to 20 years in prison for those involved.

On Monday, the Russian newspaper Kommersant he said the investigation was still ongoing, despite the Kremlin’s assurances to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin that he would not be prosecuted and should go into exile in Belarus.

Military equipment will be transferred to Russian troops

The Russian Ministry of Defense also communicated this Tuesday that it is preparing the transfer of heavy military equipment that was in the hands of the Wagner Group mercenaries to the country’s regular troops. The information was confirmed by the office of the head of the folder, Serguei Choigu.

“Preparations are underway for the transfer of heavy military equipment from the private military company Wagner to active units of the Russian Armed Forces,” reads the statement published by the Ministry on its Telegram channel.

Russia started this process after President Vladimir Putin gave, this Monday (26) three options to the mercenaries who rebelled against the military command at the weekend: return home, go into exile in Belarus or sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other security agencies in the country.

This means, in practice, the dismantling of the Wagner Group, as it has been known since it was created in 2014 after the outbreak of conflict in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.