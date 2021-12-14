Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation, pointed out the need to establish the role of the owners of the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in the tragedy that happened. About this on Tuesday, December 14, reported Svetlana Petrenko, official representative of the department.

“He (Bastrykin – Ed.) Demanded to restore the entire chain of events, as well as to carefully study all the arguments of the miners, to carefully examine the documentation seized during the investigation. The head of the department emphasized that the actions or inaction of all those involved in the tragedy should receive a comprehensive legal assessment, ”she said.

As part of the investigation of the case, 125 forensic medical examinations have been assigned and are being carried out, including mining, computer-technical and accounting.

Petrenko also said that none of the five defendants in the emergency case pleaded guilty.

The accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine occurred on the morning of November 25. As a result of the incident, 51 people died, 58 were hospitalized. In total, there were 285 people in the mine.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”), as well as a criminal case on the fact of negligence of employees of the Rostekhnadzor department.

In total, five people were charged: in particular, the former director of the mine, Sergei Makhrakov, his first deputy, Andrei Molostov, and the head of the site, Sergei Gerasimenko, were charged within the framework of a criminal case under an article on violation of industrial safety requirements of production facilities.

On November 27, the former director of the mine was arrested for two months – until January 26, 2022.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that the reason for the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine was the lack of management control.