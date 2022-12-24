The Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation will establish new facts of crimes of the military Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Zaporozhye region. About this December 24 reported in the SK Telegram channel.

It is noted that we are talking about a car explosion that occurred in Melitopol, as a result of which two people were injured, as well as a message regarding the placement of firing points by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the roofs of residential buildings in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

“The Investigative Committee of Russia, as part of the investigation of the criminal case on the crimes of the Kyiv regime, will establish the circumstances of the incident, the actions of all those involved will be given a legal assessment,” the ministry said in a statement.

The day before, in the center of Melitopol, in front of the entrance to Gorky Park, a Renault Duster car exploded. Two people were hurt. Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said in an interview with the media that this was a terrorist attack, behind which Ukrainian militants stand.

Also, an officer of the People’s Militia of the LPR, Andrei Marochko, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine use the roofs of high-rise buildings in Artemovsk to install observation posts of air defense (air defense) with crews of man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS).

Earlier, on December 19, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a case after the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) of a hospital in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk. The defendants were servicemen of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

