The Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into General Popov’s statement about a data leak to Ukraine

The Investigative Committee of Russia has launched an investigation into a treason complaint filed by former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov. This was reported by the general’s lawyer, Sergei Buinovsky.

The general himself asked to prosecute unnamed Russian citizens for treason. He believes that there was also espionage by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), who obtained Russian documents marked “secret”.

Popov is a defendant in a criminal case in Ukraine

The general asks to initiate a criminal case in connection with the alleged leak of classified information on his case to Ukraine. Investigators are checking the facts stated in Popov’s statement. Based on the results of the check, a procedural decision will be made. Popov’s lawyer clarified that after the check, it will become clear whether a decision will be made to initiate or refuse to initiate a criminal case.

Photo: Irina Buzhor / Kommersant

In Ukraine, Popov is a defendant in a criminal case on waging an aggressive war, for which he has been placed on the international wanted list. Buinovsky pointed out that the information about Popov made public by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office is a state and military secret.

In June, lawyer Dmitry Agranovsky stated that the criminal prosecution against the former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Popov, could be terminated. Agranovsky emphasized that this could happen if the general succeeds in the special military operation (SVO).

Military investigators bring final charges against General Popov

Military investigators have brought a final charge against the former commander of the 58th Army. He is charged with large-scale fraud, and the Investigative Committee has also added a charge of official forgery to the general. He refused to admit his guilt. The maximum penalty for fraud is up to 10 years in prison, and for official forgery – up to four years.

Popov was arrested on May 21.

In the spring, Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov and the head of the personnel department of the military department Yuri Kuznetsov were also arrested. Both are charged with official crimes.