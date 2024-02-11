The murder of a woman, committed in the capital almost 14 years ago, was solved by employees of the local department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation. This was reported on February 11 in the department’s Telegram channel.

“According to the investigation, on March 25, 2010, the defendant, who rented an apartment located on Skhodnenskaya Street in Moscow, during a conflict that arose against the backdrop of personal hostility towards the owner of the apartment, strangled her using a clothesline,” the message says.

The press service said that at first they could not prove the apartment owner’s involvement in the murder. However, additional investigative actions carried out by investigators and criminologists made it possible to find out new facts that refute the woman’s initial testimony. The suspect was invited to conduct a psycho-physiological study using a polygraph.

The woman was charged with murder. The Tushinsky District Court of Moscow, after a petition from the investigator, decided to select a preventive measure for the accused in the form of detention.

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out, the evidence base is being collected and consolidated.

Earlier, on February 8, a criminal investigation into the murder of an elderly woman, committed 24 years ago, was completed in Murmansk. A man of no fixed abode is involved in the case. The investigation suggests that in 2000, in one of the houses on Kola Avenue, he attacked a woman born in 1940 in order to take her money. The man stabbed the pensioner 10 times, hitting her in the face, neck and shoulder. The victim died from her injuries.