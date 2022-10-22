UK: one of those killed in the shelling of Shebekino, Belgorod Region, is a minor

During the shelling of the city of Shebekino, Belgorod region, two people were killed. On Saturday, October 22, it was reported in Telegramchannel of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to preliminary data, among the victims of the attack there is one minor, and there are also wounded. In addition, almost 15 thousand local residents were left without electricity.

The department stressed that they would establish the circumstances of the incident, and the actions of all those involved would be given a legal assessment.

Earlier, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also reported that two civilians were killed during the shelling of Shebekino by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Four of the wounded are in critical condition. It may take 5-6 hours to restore the affected infrastructure.