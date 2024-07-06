The Investigative Committee will investigate reports of the shooting of a Russian prisoner by Ukrainian mercenaries

The Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia will investigate media reports of a crime committed against a wounded Russian prisoner of war. This was reported in Telegram-the department’s channel.

The Investigative Committee promised that investigators would establish in detail the circumstances of what happened and was announced in the public space; the actions of all persons involved would be given a criminal-legal assessment.

Earlier it became known that foreign mercenaries who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as part of the Chosen Company unit took part in the executions of Russian prisoners in the special operations zone (SVO).