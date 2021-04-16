D.he parliamentary committee of inquiry of the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament on the anti-Semitic terrorist attack in Halle presented its final report on Friday. During the attack on October 9, 2019, Stephan Balliet’s plan to break into the Halle synagogue and murder the participants in the Yom Kippur celebration there failed.

The right-wing extremist then shot two people in the vicinity. The police had left the synagogue unguarded despite the highest Jewish holiday. Balliet was sentenced to life imprisonment with subsequent preventive detention for the crime in December.

Striegel: “Overall, successful use”

In its extensive hearings, the committee of inquiry came to the conclusion that the police had not made any serious mistakes after the first emergency calls had been received. The SPD MP Rüdiger Erben said that the police had done “a lot right” and “little wrong” in view of the initially difficult to understand situation.

The committee chairman Sebastian Striegel (Greens) said it was an “overall successful operation” through which the perpetrator could be arrested alive after an hour and a half. However, the insufficient capacity of the police to make emergency calls would have to be improved. In addition, the police must be able to track down and follow the live transmission of criminal offenses on the Internet.



The delegates agreed that a preventive security of the synagogue by police on Yom Kippur might have prevented the attack. The MPs criticized that the authorities had “insufficiently assessed” the risk situation and that the exchange with the synagogue communities was characterized by a lack of coordination, constant staff changes and insufficient knowledge of Judaism.

Insensitive handling

Dealing with those affected by the attack in the synagogue also proved to be insensitive. Several of them felt they were being treated like suspects by the police and complained during the hearings of the rough and uncomprehending behavior of some officers. The members of the Jewish community had to enforce against resistance that they were allowed to take their kosher food from the synagogue. “Looking after those affected must in future be a management task,” demanded the committee chairman, Striegel.

In addition to coming to terms with the terrorist attack on the synagogue, the investigative committee also had to deal with the death of a police student in Halle in 2018. This corresponded to the will of the AfD, which had set up the committee. According to the final report, no errors or omissions by the police were found in this case.

The SPD chairman Erben criticized that the death of the police student had no connection whatsoever with the terrorist attack. The representatives of the Greens, the SPD and the Left Party also accused the AfD on Friday of having given an “inadequate investigation” into the terrorist attack on the synagogue.

The committee could not deal with the question of how right-wing extremist terror arises in society. In the final report, Stephan Balliet is referred to as a “lone terrorist perpetrator”. This term should not hide the fact that Balliet belonged to an “ideological pack” and was embedded in a right-wing extremist subculture, according to the final report.