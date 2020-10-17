The Investigative Committee canceled the decision to refuse to open a criminal case into the death of nationalist Maksim Martsinkevich.

As reported TASS lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik, representing the interests of the father of the deceased, the head of the Investigation Department of the RF IC for the Chelyabinsk Region ordered to resume the pre-investigation check. According to the law, within 30 days, investigators will have to make a decision to initiate a criminal case.

Earlier, Aleksey Mikhalchik reported that the father of the deceased had filed a complaint about the murder of his son. However, according to the same lawyer, the Investigation Department of the ICR in the Chelyabinsk Region refused to initiate a criminal case on the fact of his death for the relatives of Martsinkevich, who died in the pre-trial detention center.

On September 16, it became known that one of the leaders of the nationalist movement, Maksim Martsinkevich, nicknamed Tesak, committed suicide in the Chelyabinsk detention center. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking people he considered drug dealers. Several suicide notes were found in the cell where the nationalist was being held.

The investigation believes that Tesak’s death is not criminal in nature.

It was reported that the funeral of Martsinkevich was to take place in Moscow on October 3 at the Kuntsevo cemetery. According to the lawyer, the morgue refused to hand over the body on the eve of the burial – the family wanted an expert to conduct a superficial examination.