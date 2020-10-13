The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the negligence of officials after the shooting of people at a bus stop in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

As writes RIA NewsInvestigators found that the young man who shot three people received a firearm permit despite being seen by a specialist due to depression.

According to TASS, the UK suggests that the suspect received permission without a medical examination at all. It was established that the documents required to obtain a weapon permit were issued to him by a private medical organization.

Recall that the massacre was committed the day before in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye, Borsky District, Nizhny Novgorod Region. According to the investigation, the 18-year-old boy shot three people and wounded three more, including his grandmother, and then fled. He was found dead this morning.

Earlier, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to check whether the weapon was legally issued to the suspect, as well as to assess the work of the prevention authorities.