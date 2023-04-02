The Investigative Committee opened a case on the fact of the murder of military commissar Tatarsky in St. Petersburg

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case under the article “Murder” after the explosion in a St. Petersburg cafe killed war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky. This is reported in Telegramdepartmental channel.

“On the fact of murder in a generally dangerous way, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, ”the UK noted.

In a released statement, it is specified that the number of victims of the explosion has increased to 19 people. The circumstances of the incident and the exact number of victims are established by investigators and forensic specialists who arrived at the scene of the explosion.

Earlier, an eyewitness to the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg, who was at the epicenter, spoke about the incident.

The fact that an explosive device detonated in a St. Petersburg cafe became known on Sunday, April 2. According to preliminary data, a girl carried the bomb into the cafe. She hid it in a figurine, which she later presented to military commissar Vladlen Tatarsky, who was holding a meeting at the institution.