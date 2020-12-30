The Investigative Committee (IC) opened a criminal case against Alexei Navalny. He is suspected of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud on an especially large scale”). This is reported on website departments.

According to the UK, the oppositionist collected over 588 million rubles for the needs of a number of non-profit organizations. We are talking about the “Anti-Corruption Fund”, “The Fifth Season of the Year Media Support Fund”, “The Fund for Organizing and Coordinating the Protection of Citizens ‘Rights”, “The Fund for Legal Support of Citizens” and “The Fund for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights” STAB ” Of these funds, he spent 356 million for personal purposes, the investigation believes. According to law enforcement officials, the oppositionist acquired personal property, material values ​​and paid expenses, including holidays abroad.

Lawyer Violetta Volkova in June 2018 drew attention to the fact that there is a discrepancy between the official declarations of the “Fifth Season of the Year” fund, used by Navalny to finance his political headquarters, and the public report for opposition supporters. According to him, the fate of almost 50 million rubles from the funds raised in support of Navalny before the presidential elections in Russia remained unknown. Volkova also noted that the said fund was liquidated in January 2018 for violations of the law.

In addition, in the fraudulent donation by Navalny and his associates repeatedly accused lawyer Ilya Remeslo, who found, in particular, discrepancies in the reports for the supporters of the opposition and the blockchain data on the amounts received. According to the lawyer’s calculations, to one of the bitcoin wallets listed on Navalny’s website, received over 650 bitcoins ($ 17.2 million at current exchange rates).