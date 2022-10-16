Investigative Committee opened a criminal case after the terrorist attack at the training ground in the Belgorod region

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a criminal case on the fact of criminal acts in the Belgorod region. About it reported in the official Telegram channel of the department.

Military investigators will find out all the circumstances of the incident, which killed 11 people and injured 15 others.

The terrorist attack at the training ground in the Belgorod region became known on October 15. The Ministry of Defense clarified that two terrorists opened fire from small arms on the personnel of the unit during a fire training session with volunteers. The criminals were destroyed by return fire. According to the military department, the attack was carried out by two citizens of one of the CIS countries.

Earlier, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reacted to the crime in the Belgorod region.