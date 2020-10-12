The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case into the murder of three people in the Nizhny Novgorod region, reports press service departments.

The incident took place on Monday in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye, Borsky District. An unknown person opened fire on the bus at a bus stop, three people died on the spot, and three were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. It was reported that the attacker managed to escape from the scene.

As the local authorities clarified, doctors assess the condition of two victims as extremely grave, and one more as grave. Writes about it RIA News…

An investigative group, in particular, criminologists, is currently working on the spot. Meanwhile, OMON and SOBR officers were sent to the search area to catch an armed criminal who opened fire on people.

According to the latest information, the shooter is an 18-year-old resident of Nizhny Novgorod, the attacker has a gun and a backpack with him. At the moment, police officers and foresters are looking for him.