The Investigation Department for the Chegem District of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic opened a criminal case into the death of a tourist, reported on Sunday, May 2 press service regional SU SK.

“The Investigation Department for the Chegem District of the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph“ c ”of Part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of a person by negligence), ”the message says.

According to the investigation, on May 1 at about 3 pm, on a rock located in the village of El-Tyubu, Chegem region, a resident of the Stavropol Territory was provided with a paid service in the form of an attraction – extreme jumping from a height on a climbing rope, or rope jumping.

As a result of the services provided that did not meet safety requirements, the girl hit the rocks and received injuries of varying severity, from which she died at the scene.

The investigation of the criminal case continues.

On April 4, a tourist from Novosibirsk died after being injured while descending on a tubing at a resort in the Kemerovo region. It is noted that the woman’s acquaintance lost sight of her and turned to the workers of the complex for help. They found an unconscious tourist outside the track next to a metal building.