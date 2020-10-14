The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a criminal case into the death of a resident of Tatarstan in a Turkish hotel – a man was trapped in a window opening. About it reported on the website of the department on October 14.

The tragedy took place on October 29 at a hotel in the city of Manavgat. The 58-year-old Russian, being in his room, decided to close the window due to the noise on the street. The roof window automatically lowered and crushed the man, he suffocated.

“On this fact, the investigative bodies of the RF IC in the Republic of Tatarstan carried out a pre-investigation check, as a result of which a criminal case was initiated under clause“ c ”part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (provision of services or performance of works that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of a person by negligence), ”the publication says.

According to the investigation, the Russian was vacationing in Turkey with his family. In the evening, the spouse and daughter went to the evening event, and when they returned, they found the man’s body trapped in the window opening. Presumably, the cause of the tragedy was a malfunction of the window system.

Investigative actions are carried out, the circumstances of the incident are established. A forensic medical examination was appointed.

In July, a tourist from Russia died in Turkey, jumping into the sea from a high cliff on a bet. Due to a strong impact on the water, the man lost consciousness, he was dragged to the shore by eyewitnesses. He died from his injuries.