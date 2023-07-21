In the Kamchatka Territory, a criminal case has been opened on the fact of illegal organization and conduct of gambling. This is reported by the regional SU of the IC of Russia.

A 25-year-old man and two girls aged 19 and 20 are suspected of committing a crime. Investigators believe that in January 2022 they organized gambling in non-residential premises on 50 Years of October Avenue in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

“The attackers received cash from visitors, which was a condition for their participation in the games, and provided a place at a personal computer connected to an Internet resource and containing virtual gambling,” the UK said in a statement.

Computers and hard drives were seized during the search. KamchatkaMedia. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 171.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal organization and conduct of gambling committed by an organized group.”

Investigative and other procedural actions aimed at clarifying all the circumstances are currently being carried out.