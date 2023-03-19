A child born in 2012 died in a warehouse in the Vsevolozhsk district of the Leningrad region, the boy was crushed by a bag of grain. This was stated on March 19 in a message on site Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee for the region.

Upon the death of a minor, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing death by negligence”.

“The investigation established that on March 18, 2023, a minor born in 2012. together with two peers, he entered the territory of the warehouse of CJSC Breeding Plant Leninsky Put in the Volosovsky district of the Leningrad region, intended for storing grain in bags, ”the department explained.

The boy made a hole in the bag, the grain began to spill out, as a result, the bag lying above fell on him. The child died in the ambulance.

An investigative-operational group consisting of investigators, police officers and the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene.

Earlier Sunday in the Kaluga region, rescuers found the bodies of two schoolchildren who fell through the ice and drowned in the Protva River. On the fact of their death, a criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing death by negligence to two persons.”